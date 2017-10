× LifeStar called to serious crash in Tolland

TOLLAND — The Tolland Fire Department is respondeding to the area of 485 Old Stafford Road for a car that crashed into a tree.

LIfestar has been called to the accident. The driver of the car has life-threatening injuries.

Old Stafford Road is closed.

This is a developing story

