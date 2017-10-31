Norwich residents still dealing with impact from Sunday night’s storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORWICH -- Kim Suminski said she knew Sunday night would be bad.

She was inside when she heard a big crack outside her home on Asylum Street in Norwich. A giant tree in her front yard completely uprooted, crushing an SUV and Suminski's pickup truck.

"I just changed the oil and filled up the gas tank and parked it so I could go to work Monday morning," said Suminski.

Suminski said some parts of the tree have now been chopped and piled aside.

"The tree fell and it covered the entire porch up against this side of the house and across the road and the wires were down," said Suminski.

Suminski said she told her landlord that the tree was a problem long before it crashed.

Suminski said the fire department and insurance company have both told her they cannot do anything until the tree is removed from on top of the cars.

But she said her landlord, Beverly Evvard, told her the tree was too expensive to remove. We called Evvard, who told us by phone that insurance will not cover the tree's removal, and that she is strapped for cash following a fire at another property in April.

Next door, we found Carolina Trevejo charging her cell phones in her car - the only power source she has. She said the last two nights without power have been cold, and food is going bad.

"We actually have a lot of comforters, and we have flashlights and lanterns," said Trevejo. "All our food and everything is rotten, and we don't know how long it's going to take [to restore power]. We hope it's soon."