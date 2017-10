× One dead in University of Utah shooting as police hunt for suspect

At least one person was killed in a shooting at the University of Utah Monday night, police said.

Authorities are still searching for a suspect, described as a white male in black clothing and a beanie, with teardrop and cross tattoos on his face, the university said.

CAMPUS ALERT UPDATE: Continue to secure in place. Active police situation. Heavy police presence in Red Butte Canyon and surrounding areas. — University of Utah (@UUtah) October 31, 2017

Suspect in U of U Homicide is Austin Boutain, 24. Considered armed and dangerous. pic.twitter.com/hL7dZu7D8v — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) October 31, 2017

CAMPUS ALERT: Suspect male, white adult. Black clothing, beanie with cross, tear-drop tattoo on face. Possible forest green pick-up CO plate — University of Utah (@UUtah) October 31, 2017

CAMPUS ALERT: Shots fired, Red Butte Canyon. Shelter in place. MORE INFORMATION TO COME. — University of Utah (@UUtah) October 31, 2017

