PD: Death of 15-month-old child in Torrington ruled homicide

TORRINGTON — Police said the death of a 15-month-old child in June has been a ruled a homicide.

On June 6, the Torrington police said they went to 420 South Main Street for an unresponsive 15-month-old boy. Police said the boy was pronounced dead at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.

Police issues the following statement:

We are aware that the Medical Examiner’s office released its findings on the Manner and Cause of death for this child on 10/27/2017. We will confirm that these results are as follows: Manner of Death: Homicide

Cause of Death: Submersion in Bathtub with Blunt Injuries of Head and Acute Alcohol Intoxication.

Torrington police said this investigation is still ongoing. No further details will be released at this time.