PD: Death of 15-month-old child in Torrington ruled homicide
TORRINGTON — Police said the death of a 15-month-old child in June has been a ruled a homicide.
On June 6, the Torrington police said they went to 420 South Main Street for an unresponsive 15-month-old boy. Police said the boy was pronounced dead at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.
Police issues the following statement:
We are aware that the Medical Examiner’s office released its findings on the Manner and Cause of death for this child on 10/27/2017. We will confirm that these results are as follows:
- Manner of Death: Homicide
- Cause of Death: Submersion in Bathtub with Blunt Injuries of Head and Acute Alcohol Intoxication.
Torrington police said this investigation is still ongoing. No further details will be released at this time.
