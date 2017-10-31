× PD: Man said he would hand out poison-filled candy to trick-or-treaters in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN — North Haven Detectives said they received an anonymous tip regarding alarming statements made by a Saint John Street man on his Facebook account.

“Detectives found disturbing posts, and videos that led them to believe the man was possibly dangerous. 57-year-old Ronald Przybylo of 93 Saint John Street posted comments implying he plans to provide candy filled with rat poison to trick-or-treaters,” said police.

Police said Przybylo referenced several mass killings from around the country and dubbed himself the Halloween Lunatic.

“Officers responded to Przybylo’s residence and found the home’s floors and furniture to be completely covered with animal urine and feces. North Haven Animal Control and the Quinnipiac Valley Health department responded to assist police. Three dogs, three cats, and an Amazon African Bird were removed from the home for health precautions,” said police.

Police said Przybylo was charged with breach of peace in the second degree and seven counts of animal cruelty and was held on a $10,000 bond.

Police said they also arrested Maryellen Przybylo and charged her with seven counts of animal cruelty and was released on a $2,500 bond. She is schedule to appear in Meriden superior court on November 9.