Bristol police issue Silver Alert for missing elderly married couple

BRISTOL — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly married couple.

Police said Antoinette is Caucasian, with grey hair and black eyes. She is 5 foot, 3 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. Joe is 5’9″ and weighs 160 lbs. Police said he has tattoos on his upper left arm and was last seen wearing white t-shirt & gray gym pants.

Police said they were last seen just over the North Carolina border by Virgina at a visitor’s center off of I-95 south at 3:24 am by a North Carolina State Trooper.

She was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt. They are said to be driving a blue/green older model Chrysler Town and Country minivan with unknown Florida plate. if you know the whereabouts of Antoinette and Joe, call Bristol police at: 860-584-3011.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.