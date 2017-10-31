Sunny and cool, great weather for trick-or-treaters!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rainfall totals and peak wind reports:

For Hartford, Tolland, Windham counties

For Fairfield, Middlesex, New London and New Haven Counties

For Litchfield County

While smaller rivers and streams will calm down over the coming days, the Connecticut River will continue to rise through Wednesday and is forecast to crest near minor flood stage. For river flooding forecast click here.

Nothing will be scary about the weather this Halloween with lots of sunshine, a bit of a breeze and highs in the 50s. By sunset temperatures will drop into the upper 40s for trick-or-treaters. Be careful walking around with the kids since there are still some trees and wires down after the last storm. In fact, trick-or-treating was postponed in some towns like Ledyard for that reason.

Winds will diminish Tuesday night followed by a frosty start on Wednesday with many towns dropping into the 30s. Clouds will increase Wednesday followed by the chance for a shower or two Thursday.

Temperatures will warm up later this week with highs in the 60s on Thursday before approaching 70 degrees on Friday.

Cooler air, 50s return this weekend. Saturday looks like the pick of the weekend followed by showers or a period of rain on Sunday.

Forecast Details:

Halloween: Sunny, cooler. High: 50s. Great weather for trick-or-treaters! Upper 40s around sunset.

Wednesday: Frosty start, 30s. Sunny start then increasing clouds. Chance evening showers. High: Mid 50s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, chance for a few showers. High: mid 60s.

Friday: Partly sunny, breezy, chance isolated shower. High: Near 70.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: mid 50s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, chance showers. High: low 50s.

