Suspect in fatal Bridgeport barber shop shooting arrested

BRIDGEPORT — Bridgeport Police say they arrested a man who shot and killed Deon Rodney back on October 14th in a barbershop.

Mark Christian, 32, was taken in by officers after a car pursuit that stemmed form a domestic dispute.

Hours later, detectives arrested Christian and charged him with the October 14th murder of Rodney.

Rodney had been working as a barber at the Just Right Cutz barber shop at 500 Park Avenue. Christian and another had robbed a patron in the parking lot of the shop. After the robbery, they tried to attack the man again. When Rodney tried to stop one of the attackers, who was armed with a handgun, Christian shot and killed him.

Police say the investigation will continue until the second suspect is also caught.

Christian is charged with murder, felony murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal possession of a firearm, and reckless endangerment.

Christian is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.