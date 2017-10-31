Wallingford puts safety first with Halloween block party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALLINGFORD -- For the second straight year Wallingford police blocked off a portion of North Main Street, creating an inviting environment for trick-or-treaters and their families.

Last year, the first year of the block party was staged, residence estimated 1500 trick-or-treaters and their families strolled from house to house through the neighborhood collecting goodies while viewing elaborate Halloween displays put on by residents.

Vince Proto and his wife have been decorating their house and yard for Halloween since 2002. But each of the last two years they've kicked it up a notch. This year: a creepy wedding theme.

Across the street James, Vanacore and his friend Lucia Franco spent a couple of days designing a pirate ship full of edible treasures.