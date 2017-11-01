Chief of Redding PD placed on paid leave after suit filed over handling of suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REDDING – The chief of the Redding Police Department has been put on paid leave in the wake of a lawsuit claiming he and other officers were negligent in their actions.

The 200-page lawsuit claims officers failed to follow standard protocol while responding to an apparent suicide and waited too long to check if the victim was alive.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the family of Peter Valenti III, against the town of Redding, the police department, police chief, officers and dispatcher involved.

“On April 11, 2016 at the time Peter Valenti was found hanging in the shed at the Valenti residence by members of the Town of Redding Police Department, he was alive,” the lawsuit states.

Earlier that day, at 11:06 a.m., Valenti sent a text message to four friends: “Call Redding Police, 23 Blueberry Hill Rd. Redding.”

His friends knew he was struggling and the text prompted them to call 911. About a month prior, Valenti’s wife Paula died of an asthma attack, leaving him a 32-year-old widower with their 15-month-old son, Vincent.

Stephen Peterson was the 911 dispatcher that sent Redding Police to the scene at 11:14 a.m. The lawsuit points out, he did not dispatch emergency medical service at the time.

Redding Police Sergeant Peter Quinn and Officer Jenna Matthews arrived at the home around 11:21 a.m., and could be seen on body camera footage wandering the property looking for Valenti. About four minutes after their arrival, Police Chief Douglas Fuchs and Captain Mark O’Donnell joined them.

According to the lawsuit, the officers walked past the shed six times before checking the door.

“Holy s***, look in there-there’s a f****** dummy hanging by a noose,” Officer Matthews could be heard saying on body camera.

It was not a dummy, but Valenti which she realized seconds later saying she was “pretty sure,” it was real,” and that she “just found the body.” This was more than seven minutes after their arrival.

More than 8 minutes in, according to the lawsuit, Captain O’Donnell asked Chief Fuchs whether they should “cut him down,” and the chief directed against that asking if he was “definitely dead,” in which Officer Matthews responded, “Well I mean I thought it was a dummy, it looked like he was gone.” The lawsuit states this could be heard on body camera footage.

“Up to that point, where the Defendants had been at the Valenti residence for approximately 8 minutes and 47 seconds, none of the Defendant Police Officers at the Valenti residence had laid hands on the Decedent to determine his condition and that he was still alive and in need of medical aid,” according to the suit.

The lawsuit also notes that Redding Police officers are trained at the Emergency Medical Responder level and their vehicles are equipped with AED’s, Oxygen and other essentials.

At around 11:31 a.m., Chief Fuchs told the officers that with two parents deceased, this was now a major crime scene.

At the same time, Georgetown Volunteer Fire Department was requested to respond with an ambulance.

At approximately 11:35 a.m., the ambulance showed up but police told them not to pull into the driveway. According to the lawsuit, the EMT was denied permission to enter the property and provide Valenti with medical care because it was a “crime scene.” He gained access at 11:47 a.m.

When the EMT and paramedic attached a portable electronic cardiac monitor to Valenti, it showed he had electrical cardiac activity at 11:56 a.m, according to the paperwork.

Valenti was taken to Danbury Hospital and was taken into physician care at 12:35 p.m., pronounced deceased five minutes later.

The lawsuit also points out concerns that during the response, one officer’s body camera was turned off for some time and another put his jacket on, obscuring the view from his camera.

Redding First Selectman Julia Pemberton said Chief of Police Douglas Fuchs was placed on paid administrative leave effective October 30, while the town conducts an investigation into his handling of the emergency call and the actions subsequent to such call.

“I want to reassure the public that in the Chief’s absence, the Redding Police Department is fully prepared to serve the people of Redding as they always have. Due to the nature of the investigation no further comment on the specifics of this matter can be made at this time. If any citizen of Redding has questions or concerns please contact me and I will do my best to address them within those parameters.”

You can read the lawsuit here.