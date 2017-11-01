Meriden mother accused of killing her son held on $1M bond

MERIDEN — A Meriden mother accused in the death of her 8-year-old son was in Meriden Superior Court Wednesday.

The hearing was brief and was held to formally move the case to the New Haven court system due to the nature of the crimes. During the hearing, the judge ordered Karin Ziolkowski’s bond to remain at $1 million.

Ziolkowski is charged with arson and murder in the death of her 8-year-old son, Elijah.

In the arrest warrant, police describe that when firefighters first arrived to the Ziolkowski’s home at 13 Davis Street, back in November 2016, the house was on fire, but was locked. Police said first responders had to force their way in while the home burned and that neighbors feared a mother and son may have been inside.

Police said firefighters found Ziolkowski in a child’s bedroom lying next to a young boy. Elijah did not survive, but Ziolkowski was in critical condition for some time following the fire.

The arrest warrant also revealed Elijah’s autopsy results which describe that he was strangled to death before the fire ever started. The autopsy results outlined in the warrant stated the boy did not show signs of smoke inhalation. It also stated that he had double the recommend dose of Diphenhydramine, the antihistamine commonly found in the medication Benadryl, in his system.

The arrest warrant also described a bitter relationship between Ziolkowski and the boy’s father.

FOX61 tried talking with the boy’s father as he left court Wednesday, but he only replied to our questions with “I have no comment.”

The arrest warrant also disclosed several alleged tweets made by Ziolkowski, police said were made leading up to her son’s death.

One tweet stated “Fire extinguisher” and “Devil’s playground” followed by “#takethatasyouwill.” Police said the was another just two days before Elijah’s death that read “Why did I have a Child?”

The house fire was ruled intentional by the Fire Marshal and police claim it was started by tiki torch oil. They also state that the oil was found on the boy’s and mother’s clothing during their investigation.

41.538153 -72.807043