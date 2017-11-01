Metro-North commuters will not be derailed by NYC attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFIELD -- Metro North is America's second busiest commuter railroad. And, you can expect it to remain that way despite yet another attack on New York City.

"I was around in 1993 for the first World Trade Center bombing," said Joe Sangiuolo of Fairfield. "So I've kind of been through it all."

"There's always the term see something, say something," said David O'Brien of Fairfield. "So I'm always kind of looking around. But, we've got to live our lives. You can't let the terrorists change kind of how we're going to kind of live our lives."

"I think what this has shown is that areas where pedestrians walk and play and take part in activities can be vulnerable to vehicle traffic," said Fairfield Police Chief Chief Gary MacNamara.

Fairfield police officers were present at both of the town's train stations Wednesday morning.

"The thousands of people that leave Fairfield and other Connecticut communities to go into New York City had a tough day getting up in the morning, a tough day saying goodbye to their family and kids," said MacNamara.

But, the reality, he says, is "this unique threat is very difficult to prevent."

For a Fairfield University student, waiting to take the train in to catch a show with her mom, yesterday's terrorist attack hits close to home.

"I have ridden my bike there with my friend once and her family," said Emily Michelini, a Fairfield University student . "So, it was very scary to hear that happened."

And that lower Manhattan bike/walking path's layout brought about questions in her mind.

"That thought had crossed my mind when I was on it that how easily someone could veer off the road by accident," Michelini said. "But, I never thought that someone would do that on purpose."