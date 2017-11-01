New center opens in Hartford to help hurricane victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Those displaced by the hurricanes in the Caribbean and now living in Hartford, now have a new resource.

The Relief Center for our Caribbean Friends opened on Wednesday in what was formerly the sight of the Two Rivers High School on Van Dyke Avenue.

The new center provides food and clothing to families in need and also acts as a launch pad for those looking for a job.

"This is a humanitarian effort," said Aura Alvarado the director of communications and community relations for CREC -- the Capitol Region Education Council.

CREC is joining forces with a number of other agencies to help the efforts for people now in Hartford after having to leave their hurricane hit homes. Alvarado noted that case managers from agencies like the Capital City Workforce were on hand, as well as the Hartford Public Library, the Charter Oak Health Center, and Catholic Charities.

Carmen Reyes, who left Puerto Rico and returned to Hartford two weeks ago where her brother and sister live, said she was now back on the job hunt.

"People here might be able to help me," she said, "this is a blessing, that's all I can say."

The Relief Center for our Caribbean Friends is scheduled to be opened on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

