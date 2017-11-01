No ghosts or goblins but lots of mummies at Quinnipiac

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH HAVEN -- They observed Halloween their own special way at Quinnipiac's North Haven campus.

Yale's Peabody Museum in New Haven brought some of their Egyptian Mummies to Q.U.'s Bioanthropology and Diagnostic Imaging department for further analysis. The mummies -- all animals like crocodiles, cats, even an Ibis, are believed to be around two thousand years old.

"The wealthier you were, the more mummified animals were buried with you," said Professor William Hennessy, a Quinnipiac professor of radiologic sciences.

Using high-tech equipment like digital radiography and multi-detector computer tomography students and teachers from Quinnipiac and Yale collaborated on the research project.

Kirsten Hohman, a Q.U. senior said, "we're trying to analyze how the body looks, how it was preserved, and if there were any abnormalities."

Gerald Conlogue, professor emeritus of diagnostic imaging at Quinnipiac noted that the mummies were analyzed back in 1997 but with film technology.

"The technology is leaps and bounds better now," he said. "With the 3D images we can virtually take a mummy apart and see the inside of its stomach."

The team at Q.U. mentioned that they did research on around 18 mummies on Tuesday. Dr. Salima Ikram, a visiting professor of Egyptology at Yale added that the studies she is overseeing were meant to be on October 31st.

"We chose today because it's Halloween, my favorite holiday, this is the day that one should scan mummies," said Ikram.