Norwich PD: Backus Hospital experiencing power outage

NORWICH — Police said Backus Hospital in Norwich is experiencing a power outage.

Norwich police the outage was first reported around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said “Be advised due to a power outage the William W. Backus Hospital is currently on diversion and is not accepting any patients at this time. Fire Departments and Public Utilities are on scene to address the problem. If you are in need of emergency or non-emergency services please use an alternate location. Expect traffic delays while trying to transit the area.”

FOX61 reached out to the hospital’s nursing director who said there was an issue with the power tonight, but couldn’t elaborate without speaking to her own boss first.

