Suspect in NYC attack facing terrorism charges

NEW YORK — Federal prosecutors in New York file terrorism charges against bike path attack suspect Sayfullo Saipov.

An Uzbek immigrant accused of a deadly truck attack on a New York bike path has been charged with providing material support to a terrorist group and violence and destruction of motor vehicles.

Suspect Sayfullo Saipov was charged Wednesday in a criminal complaint in the Tuesday afternoon attack that killed eight people near the World Trade Center.

The complaint says he drove the truck down the bike lane intentionally. Investigators say they recovered a cellphone that had Islamic State group propaganda.

A court proceeding is scheduled in federal court. It’s unclear whether the man will appear. He was shot by police and hospitalized.

The man’s lawyers haven’t returned a message seeking comment.

The FBI at one point was seeking another suspect in connection the attack. But following a press conference, they said that person is no longer a person of interest.