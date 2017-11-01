× Toddler injured after tainted candy given out in Groton

GROTON — The City of Groton Police Department says they are investigating a report of tainted Halloween candy that injured a toddler.

Police say they were contacted by the mother around 10 p.m. Halloween night. The child suffered an injury to their finger when handling the candy.

Police haven’t been able to confirm directly a source of the tainted candy during their preliminary investigation.

Police recommend to all parents and guardians of children who collect candy on Halloween to check the candy closely.

The City of Groton Police is conducing an aggressive investigation and are aware of social media reports regarding the incident.

Patrol and Detective Division officers are assigned currently to investigate and follow leads.

In an abundance of caution, police are asking any candy received from anyone that isn’t known or trusted should be thrown out.

Anyone with information is asked to call City of Groton Police at 860-445-2451.