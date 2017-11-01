University of Hartford student speaks out on alleged bullying by her now-former roommate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD -- A University of Hartford student said she was the target of cruel bullying on campus. Her story has been shared all over social media and police have been involved.

“I kind of felt unwanted and she was giving off vibes,” said Chennel Rowe, a freshman at the University of Hartford.

Rowe said since day one, her roommate barely acknowledged her presence.

It was until October 17th when Chennel was in the process of moving to another room in the building when she bumped into her roommate.

“She asked me if I was moving out and I simply said ‘yup’ and she made a face and said ‘okay’ and then I saw her pick up her phone and automatically start texting,” added Rowe.

Minutes later, Rowe said she was approached by one of her RA’s who informed her of something disturbing. They were pictures allegedly posted by her roommate all over social media taunting Rowe.

“Rubbing bloody tampons on my things, so like she posted pictures of my Steve Madden bag that I had been sleeping next to the whole time on my bed with blood stains on it,” added Rowe.

There was also a video that appeared to show her roommate opening up Rowe’s coconut oil.

“She got me out of the room after a month of spitting in my coconut oil, putting my toothbrush in places the sun doesn’t shine, putting moldy clam dip in my lotion,” added Rowe.

Right away, Rowe reported it to Public Safety and West Hartford police were eventually involved were a police report was filed. Rowe said the school originally told her she may or may not hear anything back about the incident.

On October 18th, Rowe was asked to sign a “no contact agreement” which mean she would have no communication with her roommate but she said the school also threatened to remove her from campus if she was caught talking about what happened.

Rowe became frustrated at how the incident was handled, so she took her story to Facebook Live Monday Afternoon. Since then, her story has been shared thousands of times on Facebook and Twitter.

It was Tuesday night when the University of Hartford released the following statement:

“Upon learning of the incident, Public Safety immediately ensured that the victim was relocated to a safe location, notified local authorities, and provided support for their investigation. The accused student was subsequently arrested by the West Hartford Police Department and her case will proceed through the legal process. The University will continue to precisely execute our defined process outlined in the Code of Student Conduct.”

The University also confirmed West Hartford police arrested Rowe’s roommate which happened two or three days ago. When asked how she felt about being the victim of an alleged bullying case, she said if the roles were reversed, she believed the incident may have been played out differently.

“I probably would’ve been locked up like a whole of a bunch of stuff would’ve been done quickly,” added Rowe.

Rowe said she was informed her now-former roommate has a hearing with Student Conduct Wednesday and a court case proceeding will soon begin.

Expect FOX61 to continue to provide more updates to this story.