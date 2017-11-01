Google, Facebook, and Twitter on Capitol Hill for second day of hearings on Russian ads

WASHINGTON, DC — General counsels from Google, Facebook, and Twitter will again be on Capitol Hill Wednesday for a second day of hearings on Russian Disinformation and Social Media.

Lawmakers are demanding answers from leading social media companies about why they haven’t done more to combat Russian interference on their sites.

One Democrat said congressional action might be needed in response to what she calls “the start of cyberwarfare” against American democracy.

Representatives from Facebook, Twitter and Goggle have struggled at times to defend themselves against complaints they didn’t act quickly or thoroughly enough as it became evident that Russians used the sites to try to influence the 2016 U.S. election.

The top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee says his questions about the interference were “blown off” by the companies until this summer.