× 3 victims of Walmart shooting identified; suspect accused in custody

COLORADO — Authorities have identified the three people who were fatally shot at a Walmart in suburban Denver.

Coroner Monica Broncucia-Jordan said Thursday that 52-year-old Pamela Marques, 66-year-old Carlos Moreno, and 26-year-old Victor Vasquez died in Wednesday night’s shooting.

Moreno was a grandfather who was a longtime maintenance worker at the Auraria Higher Education Center. It houses various state colleges and universities in downtown Denver.

Spokesman Blaine Nickerson says he was well-known and respected on campus.

Scott Ostrem, the man suspected of killing three people at a Colorado Walmart on Wednesday night, has been arrested, Thornton police tweeted Thursday.