Bristol man sentenced for role in IRS scam that defrauded 550 people

HARTFORD — A Connecticut man has been sentenced to prison for his role in an IRS impersonation scam that defrauded about 550 people in the United States and Canada.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Connecticut says 53-year-old Douglas Martin, of Bristol, was sentenced Thursday in Hartford to three years and five months in prison.

In an IRS impersonation scam, individuals falsely represent themselves as Internal Revenue Service employees to obtain money from people.

Prosecutors say Nancy Frye, of Bristol, recruited Martin and others to assist her in picking up wired funds from locations in central Connecticut.

They say Frye and others received about $588,000 in wired funds from 547 people between October 2015 and May 2016.

Martin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Frye awaits sentencing on the same charge.