CCSU: Coach Donyell Marshall, assistant under investigation for ‘personnel Matter’

NEW BRITAIN — Central Connecticut State University said Blue Devils Men’s Basketball Head Coach Donyell Marshall and Assistant Coach Anthony Anderson will not coach this evening’s exhibition game due to an investigation.

“Coaching Central’s team tonight will be Assistant Coach Mike Witcoskie and Anthony Ross. There will be no further comment tonight on this matter,” said CCSU’s associate vice president Mark Warren McLaughlin.

The home game is scheduled for 8 p.m. against Nyack.

No details were released on the specifics of the investigation.

