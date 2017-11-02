× Connecticut Supreme Court chief justice stepping down

HARTFORD — The chief justice of Connecticut’s Supreme Court has announced her retirement.

Chase Rogers says she will step down from the bench in February.

The 60-year-old Rogers became a Superior Court judge in January 1998, an Appellate Court judge in March 2006 and began her term as chief justice in April 2007.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says Rogers will be remembered for expanding transparency in the judicial branch, fostering a culture of inclusion and streamlining court processes.

She also started a mentoring program for new judges and began a committee on judicial ethics.

Rogers, in a letter to judicial employees, says she feels a decade in the leadership position is just about right, and she does not want to overstay her welcome.

Malloy did not immediately announce a successor.