Hartford police arrest second suspect in connection to killing over designer eyeglasses

HARTFORD – Police have made an arrest in a murder case that may have stemmed from an argument over a pair of sunglasses.

Police arrested Luis Picart Jr. 36, and charged him with with murder, conspiracy murder, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and reckless endangerment.

On July 4, Victor Millan, 25, of East Hartford, suffered gunshot wounds to his head, neck, torso and leg. According to police, Millan has no criminal record in the City of Hartford and the shooting might have been the result of an argument over a pair of prescription glasses.

In August, police arrested William Coleman, 26, of Hartford and charged him with murder, conspiracy of murder, reckless endangerment, and other charges in the same case. He is being held on $1.5 million bond.

Millan’s uncle, Guillermo Mendez, told FOX61 Millan was in the neighborhood on the night of the shooting to visit his grandmother for the 4th of July.

“He comes down here to visit my grandmother because she has health issues every time he makes sure he stops by here as much as could and checks up on her,” Mendez said.

Millan graduated from East Hartford High School, worked at the post office, has a son and a daughter on the way, according to his family.

“He was just a great guy he’s a good dude, he’s a hard-working guy, he didn’t bother anyone he was in trouble with no one he was a family man, he had a child on the way,” Mendez said about his nephew.