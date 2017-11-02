× Watertown PD: Police officer placed on leave following criminal investigation

WATERTOWN — Chief John Gavallas of the Watertown Police Department said an officer was placed on paid leave pending the outcome of criminal and internal investigations.

Gavallas said on October 7th, he became aware of an incident of alleged misconduct by a member of the Watertown Police Department.

“Upon speaking with several people close to the situation, I determined immediate and appropriate action needed to be taken. As a result, I placed an officer on paid administrative leave effective Monday, October 9, 2017, pending the outcome of criminal and internal investigations,” he said.

Gavallas said based on the information he received and after conferring with the Waterbury State’s Attorney, “it was determined, to avoid any conflict of interest, this matter would be handled by the Connecticut State Police Central District Headquarters and the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney.”

No other details have been released.

