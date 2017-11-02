LA Dodgers player’s home burglarized night they lose the World Series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENCINO, Calif -- Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig’s home was burglarized the night his team lost Game 7 of the World Series, police confirmed to KTLA.

Authorities did not give details about the burglary but Puig’s Amestoy Estates home in Encino had been burglarized Wednesday night, Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Dervise said.

It was unclear how the burglar entered the home or what may have been taken during the incident.

Puig was taking part in Game 7 of the World Series at nearby Dodger Stadium Wednesday evening, where the club lost to the Houston Astros 5 to 1.