Mild, breezy Friday with temps in the 70s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

70 degrees in November?! That’s practically toasty. Friday will be just as warm before cooler, seasonable temperatures return this weekend.

Tonight will remain mild with lows only dropping into to mid to upper 50s with areas of fog.

Friday will feature a mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures near 70 degrees. There is a chance for a brief passing afternoon or early evening shower as a cold front approaches.

Cooler air, 50s return on Saturday which looks like the pick of the weekend with mostly sunny skies. Showers are possible Sunday morning – midday but we’re not expecting much in the way of rain so there is no need to cancel outdoor plans.

Looking ahead towards Wednesday – there is a chance for some light rain or a nusiance light wintry mix of rain/snow depending on the evolution of a frontal boundary to our south. Either way, it wouldn’t be that unusual. It is November after all!

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, areas of fog. Low: 50s.

Friday: Areas of early morning fog. Partly sunny, breezy, mild, chance isolated shower late-day. High: Near 70.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: mid-upper 50s.

Sunday: Cloudy, chance showers. High: mid 50s – near 60 degrees.

Monday: Sun and clouds, mild, chance isolated shower. High: Near 70 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, chance shower. High: Mid 50s.

Wednesday: Showers. High: Near 50.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here