Nearly 2,000 students to complete final mile run at Rentschler Field

EAST HARTFORD — Students from nearly forty schools completed the final mile Thursday at Rentschler Field.

Culminating weeks of training, 1,800 students from 39 state schools ran in HMF FitKids in School Medal Day. Students participated for five weeks in a program supported by the Hartford Marathon Foundation.

The program for students in grades 4-8 has served more than 15,000 students, and promotes a healthy, active lifestyle through running. Students train throughout the fall, then completed their final mile run and received their medal at a celebration in Rentschler Field.

Funding for the program is provided by Aetna Foundation and United Bank Foundation Connecticut.