NRA responds to proposed Southbury ordinance banning weapons on town property

SOUTHBURY — The NRA is responding to a proposed Southbury ordinance that would ban weapons on town property.

At Board of Selectmen’s meeting on October 5th stated that they would like to explore the potential ordinance. Selectman Rosen stated that the board should explore the ordinance and gain public opinion as well.

The NRA is urging people to attend Thursday’s meeting to weigh in on public comments.

Catherine Mortensen, NRA spokesperson said in a statement:

“This is an attempt by misguided gun control activists to turn the town into a ‘gun-free zone.’ Time and again we have seen that gun-free zones leave law-abiding citizens as sitting ducks for criminals intent on doing us harm. The NRA is urging our members and supporters to oppose this ordinance”

Anyone is allowed to attend the meeting which will be held Thursday, November 2nd at 7 p.m. in the Pomperaug High School Auditorium in Southbury.