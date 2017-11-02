× Old Saybrook PD: Man who threatened to shoot officer close range, has been arrested and charged

OLD SAYBROOK — Police said a man who made repeated threats to shoot an Old Saybrook Police Officer at close range with a flare gun was taken into custody Wednesday following a brief motor vehicle pursuit.

Old Saybrook said they arrested Kenneth G. Grussy, 63, of 6 Watch Hill Road and charged him with criminal possession of a firearm, weapons in a motor vehicle, operating with a suspended license, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and engaging police in pursuit.

“Concerned citizens contacted Old Saybrook police reporting that Grussy was making repeated statements about shooting an Old Saybrook Police Officer at close range with a high-powered flare gun. He was reported to be carrying a loaded flare gun on his person and in his vehicle. High powered flare guns, that use 12 gauge “shot gun style” ammunition cartages are considered firearms in Connecticut,” said police.

Police said when they took Grussy into custody, a flare gun was located on top of the center console of the vehicle he was driving.

“Through a detailed investigation it was found that over the past several weeks, Grussy had been “practicing” with his flare gun by shooting off flares while on land, both at his home, and at Saybrook Point. Grussy is not currently allowed to possess firearms as he is the subject of a current Order of Protection issued by the court,” said police.

Police said they seized Grussy’s firearms several months ago when he was arrested for repeatedly firing a .22 long rifle inside his home while occupied by his family members.

Grussy is being held on $80,000 bond.