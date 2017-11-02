Partly cloud, warm Thursday; mild & breezy Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Flood Warning is in effect for the Connecticut River at Hartford and Middle Haddam. Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast through Thursday morning. This is for the typical low-lying areas (that flood every spring) in areas immediately surrounding the river like Hartford, Wethersfield, Glastonbury and Portland. You can read more here.

Temperatures will rise towards daybreak, in the 50s at the bus stop with areas of fog and the chance for a lingering shower. Clouds will break for some sun on Thursday and temperatures will rise into the 60s to near 70 degrees.

Friday will be warm too with highs near 70 degrees and partly cloudy skies. A cold front will end the warmth Friday night along with the chance for an isolated shower.

Cooler air, 50s return this weekend. Saturday looks like the pick of the weekend followed by showers Sunday into Monday.

Forecast Details:

Today: Early fog, low clouds and the chance for a morning shower. Then some clearing, turning partly cloudy and warm. High: Near 70.

Friday: Partly sunny, breezy, mild, chance isolated shower late-day. High: Near 70.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: mid-upper 50s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, chance showers. High: mid-upper 50s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers, milder. High: mid 60s - near 70 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: Mid 50s.

