× PD: Elderly woman struck by vehicle in Meriden; Lifestar requested

MERIDEN — Police said an 88-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle Thursday night.

Meriden police said the woman was struck at the corner of Broad Street and East Main Street around 7:30 p.m. Police said Lifestar was requested and she was taken to Hartford Hospital and is in critical condition.

No other details have been released at this time.