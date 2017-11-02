× PD: Razor found in child’s wafer crackers the day after Halloween in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN — Police are investigating after they said a child came home with wafer crackers that had a razor inside.

New Britain police said the incident occurred on Halloween but was reported Wednesday.

“School officials overheard students talking about possibly a razor in their candy and staff called the parent to advise her she should call the police. Adult in the home stated that child came home with wafer crackers that were sealed from the manufacture. The adult broke the cracker to check it and felt a metal object, opened the package and found a razor,” said police.

Police said it is unknown where the child received the crackers from but the youth bureau is currently investigating this incident.

Police said this was the only incident reported to police.