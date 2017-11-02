Porsches, Audis damaged at dealership after accident

WALLINGFORD — A new car dealership is mopping up after an accident early Thursday morning.

According to workers on the scene, a car traveling on South Main Street in Wallingford around 1 a.m. hit a hydrant so hard it damaged the pipe underground. Crews were forced to shut off the water to a quarter mile section of South Main Street.

It took about two hours to shut the water which was flowing into the dealership parking lot which then flooded.

About two dozen cars at Audi of Wallingford were damaged in the incident. A number of cars were partially submerged for a time.