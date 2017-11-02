× President Trump: NYC suspect should get death penalty

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says the Uzbek immigrant accused in the truck rampage that left eight people dead in New York City should get the death penalty.

Trump made the comments late Wednesday on Twitter.

NYC terrorist was happy as he asked to hang ISIS flag in his hospital room. He killed 8 people, badly injured 12. SHOULD GET DEATH PENALTY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2017

Federal prosecutors brought terrorism charges earlier Wednesday against 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, saying he was spurred to attack Tuesday by the Islamic State group’s online calls to action.

Prosecutors said in court papers, Saipov asked to display the Islamic State group’s flag in his hospital room and said “he felt good about what he had done.”

Trump referenced that in his comments on Twitter.

Outside court, Saipov’s attorney said he hoped “everyone lets the judicial process play out.”