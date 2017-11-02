Students speak out over hate crime charge on UHart campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD -- Students on the University of Hartford campus met with the campus president Thursday in hopes to express their concerns of the recent alleged, student on student hate crime.

Students sat down face-to-face with University of Hartford’s president Gregory Woodward throughout the day. Several students described the hours of meetings as productive.

"We all felt included and we all felt able to speak our minds and pick each other’s brains and just talk about what happened,” Freshman Eddie Cruz said.

Cruz told FOX61 he stressed to the school’s president how seriously students are taking this.

He said, “There cannot be sweeping this under the rug, there cannot be any acceptance for this level of hatred or bigotry.”

Thursday’s meetings came just one day after students gathered in a packed room to voice their opinions to schools leaders and public safety staff on the matter.

“It’s so sad to think that something is happening because this is such a wonderful campus and I love it here so much and it’s just really sad to hear,” fellow freshman, Eliana Tirone, said.

Students’ concerns stemmed from the recent arrest of University freshman Brianna Brochu. She’s been charged with criminal mischief, breach of peace, and intimidation based on bigotry or bias, which is considered a hate crime charge.

West Hartford police began their investigation into Brochu after being called to the University on October 17th. That’s when the University said they were alerted to social media posts in which Brochu allegedly boasted about disturbing acts against her roommate Chennel Rowe.

The social media posts all came to light as Rowe was packing up and moving out of her dorm room for what she claimed was a hostile relationship between she and Brochu. Prior to that night, however, she was not aware of the actions Brochu was reportedly taking against her.

According to the arrest warrant, Brochu posted the following on her Instagram account:

“Finally did it yo girl got rid of her roommate!! After 1 ½ months of spitting in her coconut oil, putting moldy clam dip in her lotions, rubbing used tampons on her backpack, putting her toothbrush places where the sun doesn’t shine, and so much more I can finally say goodbye Jamaican Barbie.”

Police said during their interview of Brochu she admitted to licking Rowe’s plate, fork and spoon, putting tampon blood on Rowe’s backpack, and mixing Rowe’s lotions with other lotions also on Rowe’s desk, but “denies anything further.” The warrant also said Brochu claimed anything else she “bragged about over social media was a lie in an attempt to appear funny.”

Woodward told FOX61 there are now many ideas being brought to the table on how to better educate students on cultural sensitivity and racial identity. He said all future hatred may not be prevented, but he and administrators are willing to try.

“Clearly we’ve got work to do as I said, but look it, are we alone in this? Everyone’s got this work to do, right? Hatred is kind of fashionable at the moment which is really unfortunate. So, let’s come out of this stronger on the other side. Let’s put into place not just a lot of talk, but actual things, right? Classes, seminars,” Woodward said.

Woodward also stressed the University involved police as soon as the allegations of the crimes were brought to their attention.