Two UConn Juniors running for Mansfield Town Council

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STORRS – Friends and family may have thought it was a joke at first, but the campaign Haley Hinton and Colin Mortimer are running is no laughing matter.

“We feel that it's important to actually get a students' voice out here, for far too long, for decades really, we haven't had a student voice on town council and we feel that's important and it needs to be done now,” said Mortimer, a 20-year-old UConn Junior from Smithtown, NY. “There's been a few residents angry at us, but, for the most part, residents have been super supportive.”

The two are actively involved in their student government and decided in the late spring to launch their campaign for two of six seats on the Mansfield Town Council.

“It's a lot of late nights,” said Hinton, a UConn Junior and native of Ledyard. “We have exams. I have an exam tomorrow. He's had exams all week. We're trying to do everything we can so we might not be going door-to-door but we have a cleanup event in town tomorrow, we're trying to do what we can as students.”

The two are meeting students, passing out fliers, and working to get the word out through social media.

Both candidates said they hope to bring the University community and neighboring areas closer together and reduce neighborhood friction that’s common to many college towns.

“This is a place that I see myself living in,” said Hinton. “I'm going to law school in West Hartford and I'm still going to live here because this is a very comfortable place to live and I think that says a lot.”

Election Day is Tuesday.