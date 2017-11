Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HARTFORD -- The UConn Huskies (3-5, 2-3 AAC) are looking to shake off a 52-12 loss to Missouri, as they take on division opponent, South Florida (7-1, 4-1 AAC).

FOX61's Bob Rumbold caught up with football team prior to their showdown at Rentschler Field Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

FOX61 is a proud sponsor of UConn athletics.