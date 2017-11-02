× Waterbury man arrested on charges he exchanged inappropriate texts with former student

NEW BEDFORD, NY — Police in New Bedford, New York have arrested a Waterbury man on charges had an inappropriate electronic conversation with a former student.

Police said Kamar Brown, 32, of Waterbury, was charged with attempted dissemination of indecent material to a minor which is a felony. Police said the minor is a student at Harvey School in Bedford New York where Brown had taught up until June.

Harvey School said they were aware of the investigation and said at no time were any students in danger. The school cooperated with the investigation.

Brown will be arraigned in New York State.