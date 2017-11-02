Woman killed in Merritt Parkway crash when she collides with truck stopped on highway

GREENWICH — A woman died after her car crashed into a tractor-trailer that was stopped in the roadway Thursday morning.

Akija Elezaj, 62, of Stamford, died from injuries she suffered in the crash.

Police said a tractor-trailer driven by Adam Peterson of Pennsylvania, was traveling on the parkway near the Stanwich Road overpass around 6 a.m. when he moved over to clear the overpass and stopped just before going underneath it. The car Elezaj was driving, traveling behind, and struck the rear of the truck.

Elezaj was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead.

Commercial vehicles including those towing trailers are prohibited from operating on the Merritt and Wilbur Cross Parkways.