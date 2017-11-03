× 16-year-old shot and killed in Wethersfield, 18-year-old arrested

WETHERSFIELD — Police arrested 18-year-old Noah Hendron of Wethersfield after they say he’s a suspect in the shooting death of a 16-year-old.

Police were called to a home on Alison Lane around 8:17 p.m. on a report someone had been shot.

The caller reported that his friend, a 16-year-old male, was shot and the suspect left the home in a car.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the victim was dead.

A description of Hendron and his car was reported and two Wethersfield officers located Hendron’s car on Ridge Road near Jordan Lane and detained him.

After an initial investigation, Hendron was charged with murder and criminal use of a firearm. Hendron was held on $1,000,000 bond and will be in court November 3rd.

The incident is still under investigation.