Cooler weekend with a chance of rain Sunday

70s in November?! That’s practically toasty. In fact we were one degree away from the record in Hartford with a high of 77 degrees. The record is 78 set back in 1990. The shoreline was a few degrees away from the record as well with a high temperature of 71 degrees for Bridgeport. I hope you had a chance to enjoy this brief warm-up because cooler days are ahead for this weekend.

Saturday will be the brighter and drier of the two weekend days. High temperatures will be in the 50s with sunshine and some high clouds increasing during the afternoon.

Sunday will be mainly cloudy with highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees. There is a chance for a shower in spots but some locations may stay completely dry. Bottom line, there is no need to cancel outdoor plans.

Monday features another brief warm-up with highs near 70 degrees. Showers are possible in the afternoon and evening followed by drier and cooler weather for the middle and end of next week.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Chance for a brief shower early, then clearing, cool. Low: Upper 30s – near 40 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler. Increasing clouds late. High: mid-upper 50s.

Sunday: Cloudy, isolated shower. High: mid 50s – near 60 degrees.

Monday: Sun and clouds, mild, chance isolated shower. High: Mid 60s – near 70 degrees.

Tuesday: Chance for morning showers. Cooler. High: Mid 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: Near 50.

