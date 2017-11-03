× Enfield High School lockdown lifted

ENFIELD — Enfield High School was placed in a precautionary lockdown Friday morning after a student allegedly made a threat against another.

Enfield High School said on their Facebook page that all safety protocols were initiated and followed. All students and staff were safe, and were not in danger.

School officials were notified that a student allegedly made a threat against another and they needed to hold students in place while the police located the individuals.

The incident happened at arrival time so students were required to either remain on buses or to enter the building with adult supervision.

Once the students were found, the lockdown was lifted and they returned to normal.

This is a developing story.