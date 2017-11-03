× Eversource gets approval for rate increase

BERLIN — Eversource has submitted its proposed winter electricity prices to the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PUTRA) Friday.

Customers will see an increase on their electric bill beginning January 1st. PURA approved the new service charge of just under 10 centers per kilowatt an hour, which is up from just over 8 cents. Eversource says this is a direct pass through cost to customers for the price of power generation, and iwll not profit the company.

Eversource Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Penni Conner said:

“We’re always mindful of the effect these supplier increases have on our customers, particularly those who are facing difficult financial circumstances, and urge our customers to make full use of our energy efficiency programs to help reduce their usage, tighten-up their homes and keep energy bills down this winter. Like our customers, we have no control over fluctuating commodity prices, but we can help when it comes to finding solutions so they can better manage their energy year-round.”

The new generation rate will be in effect from January 1st to June 30th. The average residential customer may see an increase of around $7.45 a month on their bill.