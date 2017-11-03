Faux snow is a go at Powder Ridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLEFIELD -- The unseasonably warm weather is a cold reality for ski areas all over Connecticut so, Sean Hayes, the owner of Powder Ridge Mountain Park put his plan in action.

"We can't rely on mother nature here in southern New England anymore, so we put in synthetic snow."

Skiing on the synthetic surface began in September, tubing lanes have since been added.

"The technology is what I call a high tech artificial turf, "Hayes said, and it allows you to turn an carve."

There is a learning curve associated with the fake snow surface but Tom Loring, the training director at Powder Ridge, said it doesn't take long for skiers and snowboarders to figure it out.

"It does take a few runs to get acclimated to it and one of the things it does is reward you for being really well balanced above your skis." Hayes added "now we're going to be able to ski 12 months a year."

The synthetic snow park at Powder Ridge is open for tubing, skiing, and snowboarding on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights.