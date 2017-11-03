FIRST ON FOX61: A Meriden family discovers a needle inside Halloween candy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERIDEN -- It was something Siobhan Bazinet never wants to see again.

"I live in a nice neighborhood. I would never expect it from anything like that," says Bazinet.

Her two daughters were enjoying trick-or-treating until one of them found a small needle inside a Kit Kat bar.

Angelina Bazinet, Siobhan's daughter, says she was trick-or-treating within a one mile radius of their Meriden home. They knew most of the people in the neighborhood until an unfamiliar face gave a rather unusual piece of advice.

"When we were leaving he told us to check our candy before we eat it and then he winked at us," says Angelina Bazinet.

Her parents told the police who told the family to share the incident online.

The post received hundreds of shares on the first night.