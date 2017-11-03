Foodie Friday: Olive Oyl’s

ESSEX — When you drive into historic downtown Essex, you are greeted with fantastic scenery and plenty of options to eat including the popular Olive Oyl’s.

Situated in its new space, an old service station, husband and wife owners Jennifer and Kevin Kendall offer up a different kind of oil…olive oil.

It’s used on many signature items like the creative sandwiches and homemade pastas. Olive Oyl’s is all about the freshness. The Kendall’s use only the best ingredients and try to stay as local as possible which isn’t lost on its loyal customers.

Said Melissa C on Facebook, “The best summer days, when I was a kid, were getting a sandwich from Olive Oyl’s and sitting on the dock watching the boats with my best friend. To this day it is still my favorite place to go for a great sandwich.”

The menu offers so much more than just sandwiches. The short ribs are to die for as is the chowder and soups and salad. This hidden gem also has a line of house made beef jerky that is out of this world with several flavor profiles to tickle your tastebuds.

This main attraction on Main Street serves breakfast (blueberry muffins, scones & donuts made daily), lunch and also offers meals-to-go for your dinner pleasure.

Now, if the food doesn’t bring you in, it’s the homey atmosphere and skilled workforce that truly make you feel like family and keep you coming back for more.