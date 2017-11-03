High School Football Patrol Game of the Week: Berlin defeats Bloomfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERLIN -- In this week's game of the week, The Berlin Redcoats defeated the Bloomfield Warhawks, 23-14.

The Berlin Redcoats (7-0) are coming off a 41-10 win over Tolland, highlighted by quarterback Kevin Dunn who contributed five total touchdowns (4 passing, 1 running). The Redcoats are averaging close to 34 points per game on offense, and are allowing 6.5 points on defense. The Redcoats' defense have recorded a total of three shutout games this season.

As for the Bloomfield Warhawks (6-1), they bounced back following their Week 2 loss to Rocky Hill, 24-16. Since then, the Warhawks have scored over 50 points in two games and held opponents to zero points three times. Warhawks' running back, junior Ky’juon Butler, has rushed for over 1,100 yards, scoring 11 touchdowns on 122 carries this season. The Warhawks are scoring 36 points per game, allowing 11.4 on defense.

Full highlights of this game will air tonight on the FOX61 News at 11.