I-384 westbound in Bolton closed due to tree down on wires, over 450 residents without power

BOLTON - Police said I-384 westbound is closed in the vicinity of Munsons after a tree fell down on wires Friday around 6:32 p.m.

Tolland police said the incident occurred near the end of I-384 (Rt. 44 at the intersection of Rt. 6 in Bolton). Emergency fire crews from Bolton, North Coventry and Coventry are all on scene working to extinguish the flames.

No word at this time on what caused the tree fall. Police said Eversource is on scene and have shut down power to the area and are preparing to make repairs as soon as it's safe.

No other information was given and police said it is unknown how long it will take to clean up the area and reopen I-384.

According to Eversource's outage map, over 450 residents in Bolton are without power.