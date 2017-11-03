× Judge: No prison time for Bowe Bergdahl after abandoning Afghanistan post

WASHINGTON DC — A judge ruled that Bowe Bergdahl should serve no prison time after he walked off his Afghanistan post, endangering his comrades. While avoiding jail time, Bergdahl will get a dishonorable discharge, lose rank, and forfeit pay.

Bergdahl, of Hailey, Idaho, was held by the Taliban for nearly five years after he walked off his post in Afghanistan on June 30, 2009.

Some members of Bergdahl’s platoon have criticized him, labeling Bergdahl a deserter.

“I was pissed off then, and I am even more so now with everything going on,” former Sgt. Matt Vierkant, a member of Bergdahl’s platoon when he went missing on June 30, 2009, told CNN last year. “Bowe Bergdahl deserted during a time of war, and his fellow Americans lost their lives searching for him.”

Bergdahl was freed in May when President Barack Obama agreed to swap five Taliban prisoners who had been detained in Guantanamo Bay to secure Bergdahl’s freedom, sending those detainees to Qatar.